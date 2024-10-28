Labour Suspends MP After Video Appears To Show Him Punching A Man

Mike Amesbury, MP for Runcorn and Helsby JESSICA TAYLOR

The Labour Party has suspended an MP after CCTV footage appeared to show him repeatedly punching someone in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Mike Amesbury, the Runcorn and Helsby MP, also had the whip withdrawn in the House of Commons on Sunday after the Daily Mail released official security footage of him knocking a man down and punching him while he was on the ground.

It comes after initial footage filmed by an onlooker – which went viral – showed the MP shouting and swearing at the same person lying on the road at around 2.15am in Cheshire.

The video shows the parliamentarian being held back by members of the public after hitting the man a total of six times and shouting: “You won’t even threaten me again, will you?”

It’s not apparent what happened before the filming started.

On Sunday, a Labour Party spokesperson said: “Mike Amesbury MP has been assisting Cheshire Police with their inquiries following an incident on Friday night.

“As these inquiries are now ongoing, the Labour Party has administratively suspended Mr Amesbury’s membership of the Labour Party pending an investigation.”

He will no longer be considered a Labour MP while the investigation continues and will instead sit as an independent.

According to Cheshire police, a 55-year-old was voluntarily interviewed under caution in relation to an incident in the early hours of Saturday, and “he has since been released”.

Amesbury has not yet commented on the suspension.

When the initial footage of the altercation went up online, he released a statement before the CCTV footage was released, explaining he had turned himself into the police.

It read: “Last night, I was involved in an incident that took place after I felt threatened on the street following an evening out with friends.

“This morning, I contacted Cheshire police myself to report what happened during the incident.

“I will not be making further public comment but will, of course, cooperate with any inquiries if required by Cheshire police.”

Amesbury, an MP since 2017, served as in the shadow cabinet when Labour were in opposition but did not secure a government position when the party won the last election.

Before Labour had announced the suspension on Sunday, education secretary Bridget Phillipson told the BBC: “Mike Amesbury has himself gone to the police. Cheshire police are now investigating the matter, I think it’s important they are now allowed to get on and do their job.

“It is right now the police look into this matter, investigate and decide what action, if any, is required.”

Local police told the Mail that inquiries were “ongoing”. As of Sunday night, no arrests have been made.

A Conservative Party spokesperson said the MP has “questions to answer about his actions” and that it was “right they are thoroughly investigated”.

The Reform Party, which came second in Amesbury’s constituency during July’s general election, called on him to resign.