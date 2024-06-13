Labour Victory Will Lead To 'Parliament Of Tax Rises And Spending Cuts', Warns Top Think-Tank

Labour leader Keir Starmer arrives on board his election battle bus at a campaign event in Halesowen after unveiling Labour's manifesto in Manchester. Stefan Rousseau - PA Images via Getty Images

A Labour government will pave the way for “a parliament of tax rises and spending cuts”, according to a top think-tank.

The left-of-centre Resolution Foundation issued the warning after Keir Starmer published his party’s election manifesto.

Starmer said Labour would end the “chaos” of the last 14 years of Tory rule and boost economic growth to fund his spending plans.

But critics said the 133-page blueprint contained little detail on how the party would achieve its aims in power.

Mike Brewer, the Resolution Foundation’s interim chief executive, said: “Labour have taken a politically cautious approach to tax and spend, with modest proposals on either side of the ledger.

“This approach sets the scene for a parliament of tax rises and spending cuts for unprotected departments. Even then, a modest dose of bad economic news could force a fresh round of tough fiscal choices if the debt rule is to be met.

“The manifesto includes stretching ambitions for employment and GDP. These reflect the scale of change needed if we are to transform growth and living standards.