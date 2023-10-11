Labour's Jon Ashworth Issues Election Warning: 'Vote Sunak, Get Truss'

Shadow paymaster general Jonathan Ashworth speaking during the Labour Party Conference in Liverpool. Picture date: Wednesday October 11, 2023. (Photo by Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images) Peter Byrne - PA Images via Getty Images

Voting Conservative at the next general election will see a return of “chaos” and Liz Truss as prime minister, Labour’s Jon Ashworth has said.

In his speech closing Labour conference in Liverpool on Wednesday, the shadow cabinet minister said: “Vote Sunak, get Truss. That’s the fifth Tory term we have to stop.”

Ashworth made fun of the prime minister for being unable to stop cabinet ministers jostling for the party leadership at the Conservative conference last week.

“Penny Mordaunt kept telling the conference to stand up and fight. None of them stood up. But they did fight each other,” he said.

“There was Priti Patel skipping the light fandango with Nigel Farage. Farage waltzing his way back into the Tory Party and Sunak too weak to stop him.

“And then there was Liz Truss too. Letting it be known she wants a second chance to outlast the lettuce and crash and smash family finances all over again.

“More turmoil, more risk, more chaos with Truss, Braverman, Rees Mogg and Farage calling the shots.”

Ashworth also hit out at cabinet ministers for “peddling dark and dangerous internet conspiracy theories”.

Labour has repeatedly tried to tie Sunak to his predecessor, as the prime minister has attempted to position himself as the candidate of change despite 13 years of Conservative government.