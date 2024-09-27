Lana Del Rey Reportedly Marries Partner Jeremy Dufrene In Surprise Wedding Ceremony

Lana Del Rey at a Grammys event in February via Associated Press

Lana Del Rey has married her partner Jeremy Dufrene, according to reports.

The Grammy nominee is thought to have first met her alligator tour guide husband back in 2019 when she took part in one of his wildlife expeditions in Louisiana.

It’s not known exactly when they began dating, but Lana went public with the relationship in an Instagram post shared back in May, describing Jeremy as “my guy”.

They were then seen together earlier this month, when Jeremy attended Karen Elson and Lee Foster’s wedding as Lana’s guest.

Earlier this week, it was reported that the couple had been granted a marriage licence, with the Daily Mail later obtaining pictures of their nuptials on Thursday.

The two reportedly tied the knot in Des Allemandes, Louisiana, near the stretch of water where Jeremy delivers his alligator tours.

Footage published by the online outlet shows Lana in a traditional bridal gown, being walked down the aisle by her father, Robert Grant.

HuffPost UK has contacted Lana Del Rey’s team for comment.

Jeremy has been married once before and has three children, while this is the Video Games singer’s first time saying “I do”.

Interestingly, Lana appeared to shoot down reports that she and Jeremy were an item last month, after they were spotted together at Reading Festival, where she headlined, commenting the one-word response “no” on a TikTok about their rumoured romance.