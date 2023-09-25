Larry The Cat Is 'Happy And Healthy' After Reports Of Ill-Health Over The Weekend

Larry the cat was alleged to be in ill health over the weekend – but No.10 has now claimed otherwise, leaving fans delighted.
The Sun reported on Saturday that Downing Street was starting to fear for Larry, as he has “been in poor health for some time”.
Government officials were even reportedly working out how to break the news if the stray tabby were to die, and decided they would reveal the tragedy on social media.
However, a Downing Street spokesperson has since told ITV News: “I would say he is happy and healthy.”
The unofficial X (formerly Twitter) account for the pet also chimed in on Sunday, sharing a BBC News clip where he stars in the background and adding the caption: “Thought I’d best make an appearance on BBC News to reassure you all that I’m alive and kicking x”
The 16-year-old (meaning he’s around 84 in cat years) feline was adopted from Battersea by No.10 back in 2011 and was meant to be a companion for David Cameron’s children.
However, it turned out Larry was more attached to places than people, and so he has just never moved out from Downing Street.
Having been there for 12 years now, he is No.10′s longest ever occupant.
He has seen four prime ministers come and go in the UK’s most powerful address, and now lives with Rishi Sunak – and his red fox Labrador retriever Nova.
According to Sunak’s wife, Akshata Murty, Larry has had a few “heated exchanges” with the dog, but still manages to come “out on top”.
The Downing Street website even has a section about him which reads: “Larry spends his days greeting guests to the house, inspecting security defences and testing antique furniture for napping quality.
“His day-to-day responsibilities also include contemplating a solution to the mouse occupancy of the house.”
So, after that health scare, here are nine tweets to celebrate Larry’s nine lives: