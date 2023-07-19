Las Vegas Police Carry Out Search Warrant In Tupac Shakur Murder Investigation

Rapper Tupac Shakur is seen at a voter registration event in South Central Los Angeles in 1996. He was fatally shot in a drive-by shooting that same year. via Associated Press

Police carried out a search warrant on Monday in connection with the 1996 shooting death of rapper Tupac Shakur.

Detectives with the Las Vegas Metro Police Department served a search warrant in Henderson, Nevada, police confirmed in a statement to HuffPost on Tuesday but declined to provide further comment.

Advertisement

The police investigation took place approximately 15 miles southeast of Las Vegas at a residence, multiple outlets reported.

The hip-hop icon, best known for hits Califonia Love and Dear Mama, died at 25 after being shot multiple times while sitting in a car near the Las Vegas Strip with Marion “Suge” Knight, the now-former Death Row Records co-founder and CEO.

A black BMW with bullet holes is seen in a Las Vegas police impound lot on Sept. 8, 1996. Rapper Tupac Shakur was shot while riding in the car driven by Death Row Records chairman Suge Knight a day earlier. via Associated Press

“It’s a case that’s gone unsolved and hopefully one day we can change that,” Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Advertisement

Reported gang member, Orlando Anderson, 22, was eyed in connection with the shooting but was never charged. A year after Shakur’s death, his mother filed a wrongful-death lawsuit against Anderson, accusing him of killing her son, The Los Angeles Times reported at the time.

Anderson publicly denied shooting Shakur. He was killed in a gang shootout two years later.

Fellow rapper Notorious B.I.G., whose real name was Christopher Wallace, was also eyed in Shakur’s killing, with him at one point alleged to have offered members of a Compton gang $1 million to carry out the attack.

Wallace’s family vehemently denied this claim and said he was at his home in New Jersey at the time of the shooting. Wallace was shot in a drive-by shooting in California in March 1997 and died in a hospital.