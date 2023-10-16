Latest Pirola Covid Symptoms To Watch Out For – And Where To Get A Covid Test

Catherine McQueen via Getty Images

Recorded cases of the Pirola variant in the UK have surpassed 100 with the newest strain of the Omicron variant of the virus said to cause a runny nose, headache, fatigue, sneezing, and/or sore throat symptoms.

The rise in the number of cases is causing concern to medical professionals as the 34 mutations are said to make it more resistant to vaccines, which were brought forward a month early in England as a precautionary measure by the UK Government.

Health Minister, Maria Caulfield said: “It is absolutely vital the most vulnerable groups receive a vaccine to strengthen their immunity over winter to protect themselves and reduce pressure on the NHS.

“I encourage anyone invited for a vaccination - including those yet to have their first jab - to come forward as soon as possible.”

Chief Executive of the UK Health Security Agency, Dame Jenny Harries said: “As we continue to live with COVID-19 we expect to see new variants emerge.”

If you’re worried about contracting the virus, or passing it along to a vulnerable member of your family or friends, then you can still continue to test with rapid lateral flows.

The NHS offers free rapid flow tests to those with health conditions that make them vulnerable to the virus.

And, if you work in healthcare or a hospice, you can order them directly from the Government here.

If you’re unable to use the form, there is also a helpline set up to help you attain your test. You can call 119 free on Monday to Friday 8am to 6pm, (including bank holidays) and Saturday and Sunday 9am to 1pm.

The NHS advises to call this number if your test hasn’t arrived within 5 days.