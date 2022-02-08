A Place In The Sun’s Laura Hamilton Opens Up On Split From Husband: ‘I Have Been Overwhelmed By Sadness’

A Place In The Sun presenter Laura Hamilton has opened up about her separation from husband of 10 years, Alex Goward.

The 39-year-old star says she has been “overwhelmed by sadness” following their split last month.

Laura married insurance broker Alex in 2012 - three years after they started dating. They share two children together, eight-year-old Rocco and a daughter Tahlia, six.

In an interview with Hello! magazine, Laura admitted she and Alex were on “different paths”.

Laura Hamilton and split with husband Alex Goward last month. David M. Benett via Getty Images

“There have been times I have been so overwhelmed with sadness,” she confessed.

“It was a chapter of my life that I am now closing, and I have so many happy memories.

“I am very much someone who believes in focusing on the future, not having regrets, and I want to be positive for my children.”

She added: “It was a decision we both came to. We have an enormous amount of respect for each other, but we are now on different paths.

“At the point it was announced, we’d already overcome a lot of difficult times.

“But I am lucky that we have the relationship and respect for each other that we have, and our children’s happiness will always be our priority.”

Laura, who has been part of the A Place In The Sun presenting team since 2011, has now thrown herself into filming the new series of the long-running Channel 4 series.