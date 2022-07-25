Lauren Goodger Phil Lewis/SOPA Images/Shutterstock

Reality star Lauren Goodger has opened up about the death of her baby daughter Lorena, explaining she needs “to understand how she died for (her) own sanity”.

Earlier this month, the former TOWIE cast member shared on Instagram that her daughter had died shortly after birth.

Advertisement

Speaking to The Sun, Lauren revealed a post-mortem is now being conducted in an attempt to fully understand why Lorena died, as her cause of death is still unclear.

“I went into hospital thinking I would come home with a baby girl but I came home with nothing,” she said.

Lauren said Lorena was “a healthy baby” and she’d had “a textbook pregnancy”, continuing: “This is why I am having an autopsy. I need to understand, medically, how she died for my own sanity.

“This has been the most traumatic experience of my life,” Lauren continued.

“Since Lorena passed away, I have had so many messages from other women who have gone through this too,” she told the newspaper.

Advertisement

“I want to talk about her death to help other parents out there going through this. I want them to know they aren’t alone.”

Lauren and her partner Charles Dury also share daughter Larose, who was born in July 2021.

Lauren, who initially rose to fame as part of the original cast of The Only Way Is Essex in 2010, previously discussed the loss of her baby daughter in a post on Instagram.

She told her followers: “Words can’t describe as a mother losing your baby that I carried for all these months perfectly and gave birth to for my angel to be taken from me.

“I will never ever get over this but I will learn how to live everyday with Lorena in my heart. She will be with me always and I will be with her again one day… my [angel] Lorena I love you so much.”

Advertisement

Help and support:

Sands works to support anyone affected by the death of a baby.

Tommy’s fund research into miscarriage, stillbirth and premature birth, and provide pregnancy health information to parents.

Saying Goodbye offers support for anyone who has suffered the loss of a baby during pregnancy, at birth or in infancy.