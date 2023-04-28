GB News pundit Laurence Fox has been accused of “spewing out biased views” by a respected doctor who came onto his show to discuss Covid vaccines.
Dr Bharat Pankhania, a senior clinical lecturer at the University of Exeter’s medical school, took the sometime actor to task over his Covid disinformation.
Fox introduced Dr Pankhania and asked him for his thoughts on a new report seen by GB News that the channel says criticises the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency’s (MHRA) roll out of the vaccines.
He was given short shrift. “I sometimes wonder why you exist, to be honest with you,” Dr Pankhania began.
“A lot of these things that you spew out, just send things that are worrisome to people, are not verified, not factual.
“You just have your own agenda, that’s what I think. You are just spewing out your biased views. That’s how I feel about you.”
The clip went viral.
Dr Pankhania said he hadn’t read the report and hadn’t been told he was coming on GB News to discuss it. He accused Fox, a self-styled “anti-woke” campaigner, of an “ambush”.
The medic defended the MHRA, saying: “With respect to the many, many millions of doses of the vaccines that have been administered, we’ve had a few unfortunate side effects … but overall on the balance of good versus harm, the good outweighs the harm. By a large, large margin,”
It’s the second very shareable moment from GB News in the last week.
On Tuesday, a clip of Conservative MP Jacob Rees-Mogg, who has his own GB News show, locking horns with anti-Brexit commentator Marina Purkiss also went viral.
She accused the Tories of using culture wars as a “distraction technique” to prevent people from focusing on the “real grievances in their lives which are caused by your government”.