An interviewee’s typo completely unravelled an interview on GB News over the weekend, as events spiralled into on-air chaos.

Lawyer Jonathan Coad’s absolute car crash went viral after he called out the producers of the GB News show for supposedly not following the one request he had made prior his interview – referring to his connection with Matt Hancock.

He was supposed to be discussing whether journalist Isabel Oakeshott’s decision to leak Hancock’s WhatsApps from the height of the pandemic were actually in the public interest, but it all went downhill from the very moment he was introduced.

“Jonathan Coad, who was actually asked recently to represent Matt Hancock. Thank you for joining me,” host Steve N Allen said with a smile.

After a pause, Coad leant forward into his Zoom call and said: ″Yes, I’m going to have to say, that’s disappointing.

“Because I made it absolutely clear to your programme – I asked them not to disclose that, and that is very, very poor journalism.”

Looking slightly taken aback, Allen replied: “Well, are you OK to carry on or is that the kind of thing that means you don’t want to carry on? I apologise...”

“No, it doesn’t mean I want to carry on, because I disagree with a lot of what you say.

“You’ve stood there in front of a baying audience, throwing poo left, right and centre at Matt Hancock, when your own television station has engaged in correspondence with me, where I explained that I’m in a position to be able to comment on this, and mention that I had been approached by Matt Hancock.

“I asked for you not to mention that.”

“Well I apologise for that,” Allen added.

Coad continued: “You mentioned it, if anybody is tempted to take you seriously or your programme seriously, here is a reason not to.

“In this moment I can apologise for including that information, and you are of course, I would love to know your counters to any points I made.”

Allen then explains his producer has asked him to read out Coad’s email to the studio – and this is where the whole debacle spins on its head.

Coad’s email read: ″As a courtesy to the lady who approached me to act for MH [Matt Hancock] I would be grateful if it was mentioned that he asked me to act for him.”

A smattering of laughter broke out.

Coad then said: “You’re absolutely right, it’s my mistake, I missed out the ‘not’ I take all of that back, my abject apologies.”

More laughter followed, but he continued: “You’re right, I’m wrong. Fair do's, I’m absolutely wrong about that, my apologies.”

According to POLITICO’s London Playbook, Hancock’s team have also clarified that they will not be using Coad as their lawyer.

guys this bloke has had an absolute NIGHTMARE On GB news wow it really is quite spectacular

Twitter, obviously, had its own thoughts.

