Lea Michele Opens Up About ‘Back-To-Back’ Miscarriages Before Getting Pregnant With Baby No. 2

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Lea Michele is opening about the heartbreaking health struggles she faced while trying to get pregnant with her second child.

While recently appearing on Katherine Schwarzenegger’s podcast ”BDA Baby,” the actress, 37, who welcomed her first child, son Ever with husband Zandy Reich in 2020, got candid about suffering “two back-to-back very early failed pregnancies” before conceiving again.

Advertisement

“I had never had a miscarriage before,” she explained. “The first one, I was like, ‘That was weird.’ When it happened again right away, I was like, ‘Wait a second. Something is wrong.’”

The “Glee” alum then revealed that the pair, who tied the knot in 2019, had to “step away” from trying for another baby while she worked on the 2022 Broadway show, “Funny Girl.”

“It wasn’t until a little bit later [that] I had another [pregnancy loss]. I was actually working at the time. It was super challenging to be working and having to...process what we were experiencing at the same time, which was very painful,” she recalled.

Michele went on to share that she later received an endometriosis diagnosis after having “painful periods” and a “ton of stomach issues,” but she initially brushed it off as being “stressed from working.”

Advertisement

She said her medical team in New York gave her “so many drugs and medications and one thousand shots” to eventually get pregnant again.

The “Scream Queens” actress previously opened up about yet another struggle she faced while trying to conceive: polycystic ovary syndrome, or PCOS, a hormonal condition that affects women of reproductive age.

“We had given up a little bit, my husband and I,” Michele told ET in 2021. “But they say when you give up and when you stop trying is when these little miracles happen. But it wasn’t just for nothing. We did work really hard with my doctor and in the process of doing all of those surgeries, to help my body have a baby, which is all I’ve ever really wanted.”

Earlier this year, Michele revealed the gender of her and Reich’s second child in an Instagram post celebrating Mother’s Day.

“The most beautiful Mother’s Day today, holding my son who made me a mama…and carrying my daughter. 💕💐,” she captioned the May 12 post alongside a photo of her growing belly.

Advertisement