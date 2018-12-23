Lead Singer Of Band Struck By Tsunami Pays Tribute To Dead Members

The lead singer of a band who were swept offstage by the tsunami that struck Indonesia has released a tearful video announcing two members were killed.

Dramatic video circulating on social media showed the band Seventeen performing in a marquee to visitors at the Tanjung Lesung beach resort in Java, when the wave suddenly broke through the set.

Riefian Fajarsyah posted a video on Instagram saying that the band’s bassist and road manager had died, while his wife, two more band members and a crew member were missing.