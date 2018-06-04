Learner Drivers Now Allowed On Motorways – Is It A Good Idea?

Learner drivers are now allowed to take lessons on the motorway thanks to a change in the law, which hopes to help them gain confidence driving in different conditions.

Those learning to drive in England, Wales and Scotland will need to be accompanied by an approved driving instructor in a dual-controlled car to go on motorways, which have a speed limit of 70mph.

Molly Allen, 17, was one of the first learner drivers to have a lesson on the motorway since the law changed. She told HuffPost UK: “When my driving instructor picked me up and told me, I was excited but also nervous. Once I got onto the motorway it was definitely less nerve-wracking than what I expected it to be.”

For Allen, the law change is “the best decision” as it gives learners extra practice and helps them feel more comfortable on the roads. But how do experienced drivers feel about the change?

It would appear social media is divided, there are some who think learners are going to cause accidents and chaos.