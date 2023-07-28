LeBron James Says Family Is ‘Safe And Happy’ After Son Bronny’s Cardiac Arrest

LeBron James said on Thursday that he is grateful for the public’s outpouring of support for his son Bronny James, who was discharged from the hospital after he experienced a cardiac arrest days earlier.

“I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers. We feel you and I’m so grateful,” the NBA superstar tweeted. “Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love.”

Advertisement

“Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant for all of us!”

I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers. We feel you and I’m so grateful. Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your… — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 27, 2023

Cedars-Sinai Medical Group, which treated Bronny James at one of its facilities, also confirmed on Thursday that the 18-year-old was discharged from the hospital and was in stable condition.

“He arrived at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center fully conscious, neurologically intact and stable. Mr. James was cared for promptly by highly-trained staff and has been discharged home, where he is resting,” the hospital group said in a statement. “Although his workup will be ongoing, we are hopeful for his continued progress and are encouraged by his response, resilience, and his family and community support.”

Advertisement

The medical group further credited the University of Southern California’s “swift and effective response” for James’ successful treatment.

Bronny James was at basketball practice on Monday ahead of his first season playing for USC when he went into cardiac arrest, the family said earlier this week. The teen was out of the ICU and in stable condition at the time of the family’s statement.

In May, USC announced that it received a signed National Letter of Intent from Bronny James to join its basketball team after finishing high school. He averaged 13.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.8 steals while at Sierra Canyon School, according to the university. This year, the teen was named a McDonald’s All-American player as a high school senior, 20 years after his father played in the game.