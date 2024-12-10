Lee Anderson Roasted Online Over 'Battle Of The Somme' Post On X

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 20: Lee Anderson, MP for Ashfield, gives a speech at the Reform Party 2024 Conference at National Exhibition Centre on September 20, 2024 in Birmingham, England. Reform Party Uk are holding their first annual conference since winning five parliamentary seats in the 2024 general election. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images) Christopher Furlong via Getty Images

Lee Anderson has been roasted online after he was triggered by a tweet about periods and the menopause.

The Reform UK MP harked back to World War One as he insisted that men have suffered as much as women.

X user Jessica posted: “Women deal with periods, pregnancy, and menopause. What do men have to deal with?”

Anderson, a former Tory deputy chairman who defected to Reform UK last year, replied: “Try the Battle of the Somme.”

The 57-year-old Anderson was not even born until half a century after the battle took place.

Other users of the social media platform were predictably brutal in their response to the Ashfield MP’s bizarre reply.

Lee Anderson trying to get to a constituency meeting.



pic.twitter.com/GyFXSRdKyI https://t.co/KAPiIcNVTF — Mark (@sparkymf86) December 9, 2024

BREAKING 🚨🚨: New footage has emerged from the Battle of The Somme showing Lee Anderson MP providing brave soldiers with 30p meals. pic.twitter.com/Ll7lA1aM60 — Mr A 🍉 (@acatcalledkeith) December 9, 2024

After taking PR advice from Gregg Wallace, Lee Anderson has now released a statement, saying: "It's mainly a handful of middle-class women of a certain age that are questioning my experience of The Somme." pic.twitter.com/dJPd1S4H2G — Moog (@a_toots) December 9, 2024

Lee Anderson on his way to work this morning. pic.twitter.com/r2IFrXp6C5 — Parody Keir Starmer (@Parody_PM) December 10, 2024

“Do you have a copy of ‘My Time at the Front: a Somme Survivor’ by Lee Anderson?”#ThirtyPeeLee pic.twitter.com/FH9TBkyZaX — lifeintheartslane 🕯 (@life_arts_lane) December 9, 2024