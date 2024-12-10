Lee Anderson Roasted Online Over 'Battle Of The Somme' Post On X

Lee Anderson has been roasted online after he was triggered by a tweet about periods and the menopause.
The Reform UK MP harked back to World War One as he insisted that men have suffered as much as women.
X user Jessica posted: “Women deal with periods, pregnancy, and menopause. What do men have to deal with?”
Anderson, a former Tory deputy chairman who defected to Reform UK last year, replied: “Try the Battle of the Somme.”
The 57-year-old Anderson was not even born until half a century after the battle took place.
Other users of the social media platform were predictably brutal in their response to the Ashfield MP’s bizarre reply.
