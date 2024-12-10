Lee Anderson Roasted Online Over 'Battle Of The Somme' Post On X

PoliticsLee Andersonreform uk

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 20: Lee Anderson, MP for Ashfield, gives a speech at the Reform Party 2024 Conference at National Exhibition Centre on September 20, 2024 in Birmingham, England. Reform Party Uk are holding their first annual conference since winning five parliamentary seats in the 2024 general election. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 20: Lee Anderson, MP for Ashfield, gives a speech at the Reform Party 2024 Conference at National Exhibition Centre on September 20, 2024 in Birmingham, England. Reform Party Uk are holding their first annual conference since winning five parliamentary seats in the 2024 general election. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
Christopher Furlong via Getty Images

Lee Anderson has been roasted online after he was triggered by a tweet about periods and the menopause.

The Reform UK MP harked back to World War One as he insisted that men have suffered as much as women.

X user Jessica posted: “Women deal with periods, pregnancy, and menopause. What do men have to deal with?”

Anderson, a former Tory deputy chairman who defected to Reform UK last year, replied: “Try the Battle of the Somme.”

The 57-year-old Anderson was not even born until half a century after the battle took place.

Other users of the social media platform were predictably brutal in their response to the Ashfield MP’s bizarre reply.

