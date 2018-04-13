I know, it’s supposed to be spring. Pah. The daffodils are popping up their sunny yellow heads all over the garden and I hope they’re enjoying the rain, because I’m not, hence this rather wintry but very comforting and flavour-packed supper.

The meatballs are what I rather naffly call cheatballs, because they are made with sausage meat: if you can find Italian fennel sausages half the work is done for you. Mine were flavoured with black pepper so I added some lightly ground fennel seeds. Any good meaty sausage will work though.

Also, a 1lb/450g pack of sausages goes a long way, making it an economical meal - I got 26 meatballs out of mine, easily enough to feed four people. As I was cooking for two I used half one night with a tomato sauce, served over pasta, and the rest for this recipe. Vegetarians might like to try a crisp Glamorgan sausage or two on the side, rather than incorporated in the dish, or just skip the sausage element altogether.

It’s a one-pot (but as you’ll see, not a one-pan) dish though a crunchy salad is a welcome addition.

Lentils, Fennel, Meatballs (serves 2 generously, 4 at a pinch)