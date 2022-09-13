Emmys Continue Grand Tradition Of Making Fun Of Leonardo DiCaprio At Award Shows

Leonardo DiCaprio Michael Ostuni via Getty Images

Leonardo DiCaprio is halfway to an EGOT — if it could be earned by being made fun of at the four big award shows over the years.

During Kenan Thompson’s monologue at Monday night’s 2022 Emmy Awards, the Saturday Night Live star and award show host joined in the grand tradition of poking fun at the Once Upon A Time in Hollywood star’s habit of dating very young women.

“Zendaya just turned 26,” Kenan said, gesturing to the Euphoria star who was sitting up front in the audience, and nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role in the HBO show.

“Twenty-six is a weird age in Hollywood. Young enough to play a high school student but too old to date Leonardo DiCaprio.”

“Zendaya just turned 26, happy birthday. 26 is a weird age in Hollywood. Young enough to play a high school student, but too old to date Leonardo DiCaprio.” - Kenan Thompson at the #Emmys pic.twitter.com/tnbJ3XtZ1m — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) September 13, 2022

Kenan made the joke just weeks after news broke that the Oscar-winning star, who is 47, had broken up with his girlfriend of four years, model Camila Morrone, just two months after her 25th birthday.

This is by no means the first time a host has made fun of the actor at an award show.

At the 2014 Golden Globes, Tina Fey introduced The Wolf Of Wall Street star to the stage by saying: “And now, like a supermodel’s vagina, let’s all give a warm welcome to Leonardo DiCaprio.”

And Amy Schumer cracked one at this year’s Oscars during her monologue, saying of the actor: “Leonardo DiCaprio, what can I even say about him? He’s done so much to fight climate change and leave behind a cleaner, greener planet for his girlfriends.”