Tributes have been paid to Bay City Rollers singer Les McKeown, following his death at the age of 65.
News that the Scottish pop vocalist had died “suddenly” earlier in the week broke on Thursday evening.
His family said in a statement: “It is with profound sadness that we announce the death of our beloved husband and father Leslie Richard McKeown. Leslie died suddenly at home on Tuesday 20 April 2021.
“We are currently making arrangements for his funeral and ask for privacy after the shock of our profound loss. Thank you. Keiko and Jubei McKeown.”
The current Bay City Rollers line-up led the tributes, with a message on the their Facebook page saying: “We are saddened by the news of Leslie McKeown’s death. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Peko and his son Jubei, their family and friends. Rest In Peace, Leslie.”
Many other tributes to Les were paid online...
Les rose to fame when he joined the Bay City Rollers in late 1973, replacing founding lead singer Gordon “Nobby” Clark.
The group formed at the end of the 1960s and broke through into the mainstream in 1974 after a series of singles which failed to dent the charts.
They went on to enjoy huge success at home and abroad with hits like Bye Bye Baby and Shang-a-Lang.
Les became famed for his flamboyant fashion sense, was the frontman of the group until 1978.
Alongside Les and the late Alan Longmuir, the classic line-up also included guitarists Eric Faulkner and Stuart Wood, with Alan’s younger brother Derek on drums.
Les, Alan and Stuart reunited for a comeback tour in 2015 with tickets selling out in minutes.