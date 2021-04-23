Tributes have been paid to Bay City Rollers singer Les McKeown, following his death at the age of 65.

News that the Scottish pop vocalist had died “suddenly” earlier in the week broke on Thursday evening.

His family said in a statement: “It is with profound sadness that we announce the death of our beloved husband and father Leslie Richard McKeown. Leslie died suddenly at home on Tuesday 20 April 2021.

“We are currently making arrangements for his funeral and ask for privacy after the shock of our profound loss. Thank you. Keiko and Jubei McKeown.”