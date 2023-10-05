Les Misérables Producers Speak Out After Just Stop Oil Protesters Storm Stage

Les Misérables at the Sondheim Theatre on Shaftesbury Avenue, pictured in 2021 Mike Kemp via Getty Images

Producers of Les Misérables have spoken out after Just Stop Oil protesters stormed the stage of the West End production on Wednesday evening.

Members of the British environmental activist group disrupted the cast’s performance of One Day More with posters saying “Just Stop Oil” while locking themselves to the set.

The Sondheim Theatre was subsequently evacuated, and the Metropolitan Police said five people have been arrested.

🚨 BREAKING: Just Stop Oil interrupt Les Mis.



🦺 4 people are locked to the stage of the French-revolution-themed show.



💬 “Valjean steals bread to feed a starving child. How long before we are all forced to steal?



🌡 The fossil fuel show can't go on: https://t.co/3tlBID7nKA pic.twitter.com/nCXsIGINoS — Just Stop Oil (@JustStop_Oil) October 4, 2023

William Village, chief executive of Delfont Mackintosh Theatres said in a statement on X (formerly known as Twitter): “During the first half of our performance of Les Misérables, individuals from Just Stop Oil invaded the stage, abruptly stopping the show. Following our safety protocols, the audience were asked to leave the auditorium and the Met Police attended.

“Regrettably, there was insufficient time to enable us to complete the rest of the performance.

“Whilst we recognise the importance of free expression, we must also respect our audience’s right to enjoy the event for which they have paid.”

He also offered information about how ticket-holders in attendance on Wednesday could access refunds.

One member of the Just Stop Oil group, Hannah Taylor was on stage during the disruption. As reported on Just Stop Oil’s website, they compared the musical to their political beliefs.

“The show starts with Jean Valjean stealing a loaf of bread to feed his sister’s starving child. How long before we are all forced to steal loaves of bread?... Am I not, like Jean Valjean, justified in breaking the law to oppose this criminal government and its murderous policies?” they said.

According to Just Stop Oil’s website, the organisation describes itself as a “nonviolent civil resistance group demanding the UK Government stop licensing all new oil, gas and coal projects”.