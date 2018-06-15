Former ‘EastEnders’ stars including Tracy Ann Oberman have shared tributes to Leslie Grantham, after the actor’s death on Friday morning.

Shortly after the news was confirmed by Leslie’s representative, many of his former co-stars began sharing their condolences online.

Tracy, who starred as ‘Dirty’ Den Watts’ second wife Chrissie, wrote: “Really sorry to hear about Leslie Grantham. A very very good actor and one who created an iconic character with Dirty Den.”