Leslie Jordan, Comedian And Will & Grace Star, Dies Aged 67

US actor and comedian Leslie Jordan has died at the age of 67, it has been confirmed.
The star – best known for his roles died in Will & Grace and American Horror Story – died in a car crash in Hollywood on Monday.
Los Angeles Police Department Officer Warren Moore confirmed to HuffPost US that there was “a car incident today where the driver of the vehicle collided into a wall,” although he declined to comment on whether Leslie was the driver in question.
His representative also issued a statement, which read: “The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan. Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times.
“Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today.”
The Tennessee native, who was famed for his Southern accent, won an outstanding guest actor Emmy in 2005 for his role as Beverly Leslie in Will & Grace.
He also entered the Celebrity Big Brother house as a contestant in 2014.
More recently, he starred on the Mayim Bialik comedy Call Me Kat and co-starred on the sitcom The Cool Kids.
Leslie also earned an unexpected new following in 2021 when he spent time during the pandemic lockdown near family in his hometown, posting daily videos of himself on Instagram.
