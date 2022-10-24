Leslie Jordan, Comedian And Will & Grace Star, Dies Aged 67

Leslie Jordan, pictured in April STEFANI REYNOLDS via Getty Images

US actor and comedian Leslie Jordan has died at the age of 67, it has been confirmed.

The star – best known for his roles died in Will & Grace and American Horror Story – died in a car crash in Hollywood on Monday.

Los Angeles Police Department Officer Warren Moore confirmed to HuffPost US that there was “a car incident today where the driver of the vehicle collided into a wall,” although he declined to comment on whether Leslie was the driver in question.

His representative also issued a statement, which read: “The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan. Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times.

“Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today.”

The Tennessee native, who was famed for his Southern accent, won an outstanding guest actor Emmy in 2005 for his role as Beverly Leslie in Will & Grace.

He also entered the Celebrity Big Brother house as a contestant in 2014.

More recently, he starred on the Mayim Bialik comedy Call Me Kat and co-starred on the sitcom The Cool Kids.

Leslie also earned an unexpected new following in 2021 when he spent time during the pandemic lockdown near family in his hometown, posting daily videos of himself on Instagram.

After news of his death, tributes poured in across social media:

Rest in peace, Leslie Jordan. Thank you for the countless laughs and for sharing your spirit with us all. 💘 pic.twitter.com/PzJq31z19T — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) October 24, 2022

Devastated to find out that Leslie Jordan has passed. He was such a queer icon to me. My first exposure to him was in one of my favorite movies Sordid Lives! I literally just saw him a few weeks ago in LA. 😢 my thoughts are with the people he was close to! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Rv1nhXtLDR — Trinity The Tuck 🏳️‍⚧️ (@TrinityTheTuck) October 24, 2022

Leslie Jordan put a smile on the faces of so many, especially with his pandemic videos. What a feat to keep us all laughing and connected in such difficult times... It feels so cruel that this could happen to such a beautiful soul. https://t.co/JKj2t8Km7A — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) October 24, 2022

No,No,No.

This news is just horrendous. Leslie Jordan. You sunshine through our days. None more so than your selfless warmth and humour through world lockdown. So blessed I got to tell you in person what you’d meant to me. I’m so,so saddened by this news. 🖤 https://t.co/9nXnVRHWQR — Hannah Waddingham. (@hanwaddingham) October 24, 2022

I am stunned at the death of Leslie Jordan, who delighted us with his many roles on television and film. The cause of death was a car crash after he suffered a medical emergency. Leslie, we are heartbroken at your loss and will miss your mirth and your inimitable spirit. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) October 24, 2022

Leslie Jordan. What an angel. Gone much too soon. RIP. ❤️🌈 — billy eichner (@billyeichner) October 24, 2022

The last time I worked with Leslie Jordan… we guest co hosted The Talk.. Leslie was so much fun to be around, always had a funny story and he inspired me to keep going in an industry that could be ageist … I will miss you my friend.. Mama is waiting on you. pic.twitter.com/HUsJNFAd9o — Loni Love (@LoniLove) October 24, 2022