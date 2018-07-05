Less Than a Third of Adults Believe Britain’s Democracy is Worth Celebrating

Monday 2 July marked the beginning of the Government’s ‘National Democracy Week’, a week long celebration of British democracy which coincided with the 90th anniversary of equal voting rights for women. However, not everyone is in the mood for celebrations, as revealed by an ICM poll for Make Votes Matter which shows that just 32% of people think British democracy is worth celebrating.

Describing “National Democracy Week”, the Government claimed they want to “ensure that every member of society has an equal chance to participate in our democracy and to have their say.” However, Britain’s archaic First Past the Post (FPTP) voting system ensures that elections are decided by the tiny minority of swing voters in a handful of marginal constituencies, producing parliaments that do not reflect how people have voted. It is no wonder that some are questioning the cause for celebration when people are increasingly disillusioned with Britain’s electoral system.

Make Votes Matter, the cross-party movement which commissioned the poll, is calling for the introduction of Proportional Representation (PR) to replace the failing FPTP system. Under PR, every vote would count equally, eliminating safe and marginal seats. How can it make sense that at the last general election one party needed 28,000 votes to win an MP whilst another required over half a million? PR would mean seats in Parliament would match how people voted, giving us real cause to celebrate our democracy.