Rugby player and former X Factor: Celebrity star Levi Davis has been missing for more than a week, his concerned friends and family have said.

His former club Bath Rugby shared an appeal for information about Levi’s whereabouts, after he was last seen at a pub in Spain on 29 October.

The 24-year-old rugby union player was last known to have been at The Old Irish Pub in Barcelona, which is off the city’s tourist street La Rambla.

Levi’s close friend Richard Squire, who is believed to be the last person who he had contact with, told The Sun Levi had left Ibiza, where Richard lives, to meet friends in the Catalan capital.

“He announced suddenly that he was going to meet friends in Barcelona,” Richard said. “But he didn’t say who they were and we haven’t heard from him since I received a video from the Irish pub on October 29.

“There’s been no word from him since and his family and everyone who knows him is getting increasingly worried.”

His mother Julie added: “I can only appeal to Levi or anyone who has seen him to get in touch to put our minds at rest as everyone who loves him is frantic with worry.”

As well as his rugby career, Levi is also known for his TV appearances and featured on X Factor: Celebrity in 2019 alongside fellow rugby stars Ben Foden and Thom Evans in a singing group known as Try Star.

Levi was also on E4’s Celebs Go Dating in 2020.