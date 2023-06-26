Lewis Capaldi’s Glastonbury Performance Sparked An Important Discussion About Disability

Harry Durrant via Getty Images Lewis Capaldi performs on The Pyramid Stage at Day 4 of Glastonbury Festival 2023 on June 24, 2023 in Glastonbury, England.

300,000 adults and children in the UK have been diagnosed with Tourette’s Syndrome, a neurological condition that is characterised by tics causing involuntary movements and sounds – last year Scottish pop sensation Lewis Capaldi revealed that he had recently been diagnosed with the syndrome.

He stated that he was still learning about it, but wanted to be open about his experiences because he “didn’t want people to think I was taking cocaine or something.”

However, after his performance at Glastonbury over the weekend came to a halt because of the condition, he did far more than just quell any drug-taking rumours. He inadvertently raised awareness of how Tourette’s Syndrome can manifest and how disability can affect any of us, even record-breaking pop stars.

Speaking last year on Instagram, Capaldi said, “The worst thing about it is when I’m excited I get it when I’m stressed I get it when I’m happy I get it,”

“It happens all the time. Some days it’s more painful than others and some days it’s less painful. It looks a lot worse than it is… but it comes and goes.”

So it’s perhaps not all that surprising that he experienced an episode of tics at the weekend.

What people on social media had to say about Lewis Capaldi’s performance

During Capaldi’s performance, he experienced an episode meaning that he couldn’t carry on performing his song and in a beautiful twist of community and empathy, the crowd sang for him in solidarity and support of the loveable star.

Amelia Perrin, a mother and writer who has Tourettes took to Twitter to say that she thought he must have felt like he ran a marathon before even appearing on stage.

a thing that seems to surprise people, tourette’s is physically exhausting! + mentally draining too. but physically, because of the constant movement/trying to override your body, you are TIRED. he likely would’ve felt like he’d run a marathon before even getting on stage lol — Cardi BTEC (@amelia_perrin) June 25, 2023

Columnist Dr Frances Ryan added that disability exists alongside joy and isn’t something that must be “overcome”:

The Glastonbury crowd filling in for Lewis Capaldi when he needed help was such a beautiful moment. Anyone saying “it was heartbreaking” or “he shouldn’t have gone on” is seriously missing the point. Disability is not a bad thing to be hidden. It exists alongside success and joy. — Frances Ryan (@DrFrancesRyan) June 25, 2023

Disability activist Michaela Hollywood felt that this was a positive moment for humanity as a whole:

So much negative spin on @LewisCapaldi at Glastonbury.



A man, with obvious physical disability & mental health issues was supported. Enabled to do what he loves, differently.



There’s only positive things in there for all of humanity. — Michaela Hollywood MBE (@KylaHollywood) June 26, 2023

Disabled performer Sarah Ann Masse spoke about how empowered she felt as a performer after Capaldi’s performance:

I'm a disabled performer who sometimes worries that if people really *see* my disabilities, they'll appreciate me less. But I also know that's just my own fear based on ableism. This Lewis Capaldi performance/the crowd's allyship gives me hope for an accessible, inclusive world. https://t.co/UhvHLs3RSE — 97.91% Sarah Ann Masse WGA solidarity 🏳️🌈💗💜💙 (@SarahAnnMasse) June 25, 2023

Mother of a Tourette’s sufferer praised Capaldi’s performance

Speaking to ITV news, Laura Hummerson, a mother of a 19 year old Tourette’s sufferer said that the performance and reception to it “did more for Tourette’s than any charity or education on the topic in all the times I’ve known about Tourette’s.” She added that she was in tears throughout the performance.

Hummersone said she was particularly struck by how much the crowd supported Capaldi. “The acceptance, tolerance, understanding, empathy and compassion which the crowd showed yesterday was phenomenal”, she said.

She added: “Harry’s friends have been really sweet about his tics, but during primary school we had parents taking their kids out of school because they didn’t like the ticing.

