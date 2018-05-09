It’s hard to believe it’s been 12 months since the last British LGBT Awards but this Friday (11 May), the annual ceremony returns to London. As always, there’s plenty to look forward to. Here’s a teaser of what to expect from this year’s event.. 1. Mel B’s hosting After some time out of the spotlight, Mel B has been back on our screens (and teasing Spice Girls reunion plans) in recent weeks. Friday’s ceremony will see her take on hosting duties alongside ‘Hollyoaks’ star and ex-Blue dinger Duncan James.

Christopher Polk via Getty Images Mel B

“It’s going to be a night filled with heartwarming and heartbreaking moments, unbelievable surprises and an enviable, fabulous guest list,” she said. 2. You don’t have to a member of the LGBT community to be nominated The awards are big on celebrating allies – the straight people who vocally support and uplift the LGBT+ community. This year’s crop of ally nominees includes Ariana Grande, James Corden, David Beckham and Anna Friel. 3. There’ll be plenty of laughs Matt Lucas, Paul O’Grady, Sue Perkins, Sandi Toksvig, Susan Calman and John Bishop are all up for gongs at this Friday’s bash, meaning the guests are probably in for a treat when it comes to the acceptance speeches. 4. It’s also probably going to be political Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is nominated for an ally gong, while Australia’s historic decision to legalise same-sex marriage could potentially win the Media Moment Of The Year award. Expect emotional, powerful moments throughout the night.

David Gray / Reuters Australia's vote took place in November 2017