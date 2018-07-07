EDITION
UK
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • NEWS
    07/07/2018 13:37 BST | Updated 1 hour ago

    LGBT Rainbows Spring From London For Pride Parade

    Up to 30,000 are expected to take part.

    Getty
    Parade goers at Piccadilly Circus during Pride In London

    Pride in London got underway on Saturday afternoon as Piccadilly Circus was lit up with the LGBT rainbow flag.

    Mayor of London Sadiq Khan pushed a giant plunger to illuminate the iconic landmark, which was filled with the faces of the volunteers who give up their time to arrange the event.

    TOLGA AKMEN via Getty Images
    A member of the LGBT community takes part in the annual Pride Parade in London on Saturday 
    PA Wire/PA Images
    London is bedecked in familiar rainbow flags 
    PA Wire/PA Images
    Up to one million people are expected to watch the parade 

    The screens were also used to highlight images of Pride from previous years and to air Pride in London’s Somewhere Over the Rainbow advert.

    The annual parade celebrates LGBT rights and last year it attracted more than 26,000 people. This year the figure is expected to top 30,000, with a further one million expected to line the route despite clashing with England’s World Cup quarter final match with Sweden this afternoon. 

    Stonewall pulled out of this year’s festival saying it had concerns about the event’s “lack of diversity”.

    The charity said it will instead extend support to UK Black Pride, an event for LGBT people from ethnic minorities that also takes place every year in the capital.

    The decision comes after Pride’s organisers rejected concerns raised by its advisory board last year that it was not inclusive enough for non-white communities.

    MORE:londonPride paradePride in London

    Conversations