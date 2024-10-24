Liam Neeson Has Just Revealed When He's Going To Retire – And It's Bad News

Lee Jin-man/Associated Press

Liam Neeson has been a household name when it comes to action movies since his truly iconic role in 2008′s Taken.

However despite his seemingly endless portrayals of characters that wield a gun on their respective movie’s posters over the last 16 years, it would appear he’s now ready to hang up his very particular set of skills.

Speaking to People Magazine, the Oscar nominee admitted that the physical demands of some of his roles are beginning to catch up with him.

“I’m 72—it has to stop at some stage,” Liam shared with the publication. “You can’t fool audiences. I don’t want Mark [his longtime stunt double Mark Vanselow] to be fighting my fight scenes for me.”

And unfortunately for us, it looks like we’ve not got a whole lot of time left, with Liam hinting his retirement from action movies will come “Maybe the end of next year. I think that’s it.”

Does this mean we could get him back as Daniel in Love Actually? We can only hope.

Liam’s next film, Absolution, will be coming to UK cinemas on November 1, with with no end of action in sight as he plays “an aging gangster attempting to reconnect with his children and rectify the mistakes in his past.”

