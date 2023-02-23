Liam Neeson was left “unimpressed” following a cringey appearance on US chat show The View last week.

The Taken actor sat down for a chat on the US equivalent of Loose Women when talk quickly turned to panellist Joy Behar’s long-standing crush on the Northern Irish star.

During his appearance, a montage of clips was also played that showed Joy making on-air comments like: “I would just like to have my ashes sprinkled over Liam Neeson.”

One of her co-hosts even joked, “Joy wants to get ‘taken’ by you.”

Despite efforts by Liam to steer the conversation in another direction, the women on the panel kept bringing it up.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Liam admitted he was surprised that the focus of his appearance centred around Joy’s crush, because before his interview he said the women were discussing gun violence in America, which he was eager to discuss.

“And then our segment starts and it’s just all this BS with Joy and Liam Neeson and having a crush,” Liam said.

“And I’ve known Whoopi for years, and Joy a little bit, but I just wasn’t impressed. I’m uncomfortable in those situations, you know?”

He added: “One of the ladies [Sunny Hostin] is a prosecutor and we had a little chat afterward, and it was a good, intelligent conversation, but then the segment’s all about this – oof – thirteen, fourteen-year-old crush. It’s just a bit embarrassing.”

Liam Neeson NBC via Getty Images

In the same interview with Rolling Stone, the actor revealed why he turned down the role of James Bond in 1995’s GoldenEye.

He told the magazine that he was “offered” the role along with numerous other actors.

However, when he mentioned this to his late wife of 15 years, Natasha Richardson (who died in 2009 after a skiing accident), Liam said she gave him a “James Bond ultimatum.”

“My lovely wife, god rest her soul, said to me while we were shooting Nell down in the Carolinas, ‘Liam, I want to tell you something: If you play James Bond, we’re not getting married’,” he said.