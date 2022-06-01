Liam Payne Admits Past Tensions With One Direction Bandmates: 'One Member Threw Me Up A Wall'

Liam Payne Jesse Grant via Getty Images

Liam Payne has opened up about previous tensions with his former One Direction bandmates, claiming one member once threw him against a wall.

The singer recently appeared on Logan Paul’s podcast Impaulsive, where he admitted he didn’t always get on with the other members of the group when they were still active.

Asked who in the band was “rowdy”, Liam said: “Louis [Tomlinson] was wild. He wanted to be wild. He’s got this spirit.”

Stating that Louis was his “best mate now”, he recalled: “In the band we hated each other. Like, to come to blows hate each other, it was close.”

Asked if any of the band had actually “come to blows”, Liam later said: “I think it’s well known in the band that I don’t like taking shit. I made it very obvious, I’m not going to tell you how.

“There was one moment where there was an argument backstage and one member in particular threw me up a wall. So I said to him, ‘If you don’t remove those hands there’s a high likelihood you’ll never use them again’.”

Liam said the unnamed member soon took his hands off him.

Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan of One Direction in 2014 Carlos Alvarez via Getty Images

Later in the podcast, Liam discussed former member Zayn Malik, who left the band in 2014 prior to their hiatus the following year.

“There’s many reasons why I dislike Zayn and there’s many reasons why I’ll always, always be on his side,” Liam said.

“You can always look at the man for where he is and say ‘Whatever, that guy’s a dick,’ but at the end of the day once you understand what he’s been through to get to that point and also if he even wanted to be there. I’m so misunderstood by myself more than anyone… I can’t sit here and dick on him… I can’t commend some of the things he’s done, I can’t be on his side for that.

“What I can say is I understand…. You hope at some point the person on the other side of the phone wants to receive the help you’re willing to give them.”