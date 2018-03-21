Liam Payne Discusses 'Struggles' In Cheryl Relationship For The First Time

Venturelli via Getty Images Liam Payne and Cheryl Tweedy

He went on to say: “This part of our relationship was never not going to happen, there was always going to be a little bit of tenseness in the way we sort ourselves out, but tell me a relationship in the world that doesn’t go through a spot like that? “It’s about whether you make it through or not, together, is the main point there I guess.”

Really happy with how this cover has come out. Thanks to the brilliant @ESmagofficial team and Editor: @laura_weir #ESmagazine pic.twitter.com/MXzSHuWWJi — Liam (@LiamPayne) March 21, 2018