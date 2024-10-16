Liam Payne, Former One Direction Singer, Has Died Aged 31

Liam Payne Dave Benett via Dave Benett/Getty Images for evi

Former One Direction member Liam Payne has died at age 31.

The singer was reportedly found dead in Buenos Aires after reportedly falling from the third story of a hotel, according to ABC and TMZ.

Alberto Crescenti, the head of the state emergency medical system has said that the circumstances of the singer’s death are being investigated and an autopsy will take place.

Advertisement

According to a statement from police provided to CNN, the 31-year-old’s death occurred at a hotel on Costa Rica Street in the Palermo neighbuorhood.

Liam was part of One Direction’s original line-up, formed on X Factor in 2010, alongside Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Harry Styles. The band went on an indefinite break in 2015, with Liam pursuing a solo career.

He shared a son called Bear with singer Cheryl, who was a judge on X Factor.