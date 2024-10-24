Liam Payne’s Girlfriend Shares Tribute To The Late Singer

Liam Payne and Kate Cassidy attend the premiere of All Of Those Voices at Cineworld in London. Picture date: Thursday March 16, 2023. Ian West - PA Images via Getty Images

Kate Cassidy, Liam Payne’s girlfriend, wrote on Instagram that the former One Direction singer wrote her note saying that they would be married within a year.

“I keep your note close, even though you told me not to look at it,” Cassidy wrote in Wednesday’s post. “It said, ‘Me and Kate to marry within a year/engaged & together forever 444.’ Liam, I know we’ll be together forever, but not in the way we had planned. You’ll always be with me. I’ve gained a guardian angel.”

This is the second time Cassidy has spoken out since Payne died a week ago after falling off a hotel’s third-floor balcony in Buenos Aires. Two days after Payne died, Cassidy, who was first romantically linked to Payne in October 2022, wrote on Instagram that “Nothing about the past few days have felt real” and asked for “grace and space to navigate this in private.”

In Wednesday’s Instagram post, Cassidy shared a number of pictures of her and Payne together with a lengthy caption.

“I don’t even know where to begin,” she wrote. “My heart is shattered in ways I can’t put into words. I wish you could see the huge impact you’ve had on the world, even as it feels so dark right now. You brought so much happiness and positivity to everyone — millions of fans, your family, friends, and especially me. You are so incredibly loved.”

She continued, writing that he was her best friend and love of her life and together, they “got to be kids again, always finding joy in the smallest things.”

“I will love you for the rest of my life and beyond, carrying our dreams and memories with me everywhere I go,” she wrote.

Cassidy signed the note with “444,” and the round-up of photos included an image with an explanation for the number. “In simple sense, the number 444 reminds you that angels are always there to support you,” the photo reads.

Cassidy was in Buenos Aires with Payne, but a few days before his death, she flew back to America.