Nike Launches Legal Action Over Lil Nas X And MSCHF 'Satan Shoes'

Only 666 pairs of the shoes – an adapted pair of Nike Air Max 97s – were put on sale last week, featuring a pentagram detail, and the words Luke 10:18, referring to the Bible verse “I saw Satan fall like lightning from heaven.” MSCHF also claimed the shoes contain “60cc ink and one drop of human blood”.

Nike has now begun taking legal action over the shoes, stating in their lawsuit (via BBC News): “MSCHF and its unauthorised Satan Shoes are likely to cause confusion and dilution and create an erroneous association between MSCHF’s products and Nike. “In fact, there is already evidence of significant confusion and dilution occurring in the marketplace, including calls to boycott Nike in response to the launch of MSCHF’s Satan Shoes, based on the mistaken belief that Nike has authorised or approved this product.” All 666 pairs of the shoes sold out within a minute of going on sale.

MSCHF previously unveiled a line of “Jesus shoes”, which contained a drop of holy water, and were also based on a pair of adapted Nike trainers. The Guardian has reported that Lil Nas X is not named as a defendant in Nike’s lawsuit. However, the rapper and singer – whose birth name is Montero Lamar Hill – has referenced the lawsuit, sharing a Spongebob Squarepants meme on Monday night.

me after the nike lawsuit pic.twitter.com/XVLjHlSrru — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) March 29, 2021

me at nike headquarters tomorrow pic.twitter.com/iAAdjc8Ele — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) March 29, 2021

For the past few days, Lil Nas X has been poking fun at the conservative backlash to his Montero (Call Me By Your Name) music video on social media:

LETS FUCKIN GOOOO! WE MADE FOX NEWS! https://t.co/pkEpbcMPqy — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) March 30, 2021

we are in a pandemic & there is a mass shooting every week but y’all are gathering in church to discuss shoes lmaooo https://t.co/PW9Szwd8KB — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) March 30, 2021

Lil Nas X Apologizes for Satan Shoe https://t.co/bQ1hbmHQqhpic.twitter.com/hM5vsLRSAk — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) March 28, 2021