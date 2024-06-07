Lily Allen Admits She Deliberately 'Seduced' Her Best Friend's Biggest Crush

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Lily Allen is owning up to the time she “sabotaged” her best friend, Miquita Oliver, romantically.

On the June 3 episode of the pair’s “Miss Me?” podcast, the British pop singer acknowledged that she slept with Oliver’s celebrity crush years ago. The incident occurred in the early 2000s after Oliver interviewed a male pop star who had “a really big album” around that time.

“I found out he fancied me,” Oliver recalled. “I told Lily that I liked him and she was like, ‘Well, actually I like him,’ and I was like, ‘Well, it doesn’t matter, because he actually likes me.’”

However, Oliver soon came to regret revealing her crush to Allen, who ― despite the fact that she wasn’t well-known at the time ― promptly “seduced” the musician at a festival in Japan.

Upon learning about Allen’s fling, Oliver said, the two women “did not speak for six months.”

Allen, however, offered a slightly different take on the situation.

Lily Allen and Miquita Oliver in 2010. Dave M. Benett via Getty Images

“I fancied him, so I was getting mine,” she said, before offering an apology. “I actually thought you’d just be happy for me.”

Later in the chat, Oliver made it clear that she’s forgiven Allen, calling her pal’s initial lack of remorse “admirable.”

“If I didn’t hate you so much for it, I would have applauded you,” she quipped.

Allen, who is best known for the hits “Smile” and “Fuck You,” has been married to “Stranger Things” actor David Harbour since 2020. The couple spend most of their time in New York.

In recent months, the Grammy winner and mum of two has made waves with a number of frank revelations about her personal life.

Appearing on the “Radio Times” podcast in March, she lamented the impact that having children had on her music career.

“I never really have a strategy when it comes to career, but yes, my children ruined my career,” she said at the time. “I love them and they complete me, but in terms of pop stardom, totally ruined it.”

She went on to note: “It really annoys me when people say you can have it all because, quite frankly, you can’t.”

On an episode of “Miss Me?” that aired that same month, she didn’t hold back when Oliver pointed out her romantic preference for “fatherly” men.

“I just want a big, old, hairy daddy forever. That’s all I want,” she quipped, shortly after noting that she had “daddy issues” stemming from a strained relationship with her own father, Keith Allen.