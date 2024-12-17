Lily Allen Claims She's 'Not In A Great Place' And 'Not Eating' In Frank Mental Health Discussion

Lily Allen via Associated Press

Lily Allen has disclosed that she’s been “not really in a great place mentally” for around three years.

The chart-topping singer opened up about her mental health struggles during the latest edition of her BBC Sounds podcast Miss Me?, which she co-hosts with her friend Miquita Oliver.

“I’ve been going through a tough time over the last few months and my eating has become an issue,” she explained.

“My therapist and I talk about it and she says ‘How long has this been going on?’. And I said, ‘Well, about three years, really’. And she’s like, ‘OK, why haven’t you mentioned it before?’. And it’s not because I’m lying about it. It’s just because it doesn’t seem to be at the top of the list of important things that I need to talk about. But obviously it is.”

Lily said that her ADHD, with which she was diagnosed fairly recently, means she isn’t always good at “talking about the bigger picture” or “linking things”.

“My body and my brain are two very separate things to me. I know a lot of people feel those two things are very connected to each other, but for me it’s very different,” she said, as reported by the Daily Mail.

“I spend a lot of time in my head, and not a lot of time thinking about my body.”

She added: “I’m really not in a great place mentally at the moment, and I’m not eating. I’m not hungry. I obviously am hungry, but my body and brain are so disconnected from each other [that] the messages of hunger are not going through my body to my brain.

“I’m not avoiding food, I’m just not thinking about it because I’m so in my head. My body’s, like, a few steps behind me.”

Last year, the Brit Award winner admitted to the Off Menu podcast that she often “forgets” to eat.

“I love food. I love eating, but I’m just not very good at remembering to do things,” she claimed. “I get up in the morning and I’m looking after kids and I just forget.”

Throughout her time in the spotlight, Lily has spoken candidly her mental health and issues with her body image, claiming in 2010 that she had body dysmorphic disorder.

Listen to the latest episode of Lily Allen’s podcast Miss Me? here.