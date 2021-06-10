Lily Allen is set to make her West End debut as an actor this summer. The singer will appear in 2:22 – A Ghost Story, a new play by Danny Robins at the Noel Coward Theatre. Lily will play the character Jenny in the supernatural thriller, which focuses on four friends caught up in a night of high tension. She will be joined on stage by EastEnders star Jake Wood, better known as Albert Square’s Max Branning.

Matthew Murphy/PA 2.22 – A Ghost Story comes to the West End this summer

City Of Angels actor Hadley Fraser and Julia Chan of Silent House will also star. Lily said she was “so excited about getting to work on this play”, adding: “The live performance aspect of my career has always been the most thrilling part for me, connecting with a group of individuals and the spontaneity of whatever happens on the night. “I feel that stepping into this play is an exciting natural extension of that and affords me the best of all worlds. “I get to explore mature subject matter, be a woman with a real point of view and show the West End audiences how much I love live performance and being in front of an audience. I can’t wait.”

David M. Benett via Getty Images Lily Allen