Lily Allen is set to make her West End debut as an actor this summer.
The singer will appear in 2:22 – A Ghost Story, a new play by Danny Robins at the Noel Coward Theatre.
Lily will play the character Jenny in the supernatural thriller, which focuses on four friends caught up in a night of high tension.
She will be joined on stage by EastEnders star Jake Wood, better known as Albert Square’s Max Branning.
City Of Angels actor Hadley Fraser and Julia Chan of Silent House will also star.
Lily said she was “so excited about getting to work on this play”, adding: “The live performance aspect of my career has always been the most thrilling part for me, connecting with a group of individuals and the spontaneity of whatever happens on the night.
“I feel that stepping into this play is an exciting natural extension of that and affords me the best of all worlds.
“I get to explore mature subject matter, be a woman with a real point of view and show the West End audiences how much I love live performance and being in front of an audience. I can’t wait.”
She continued: “Danny’s play is a brilliant investigation into the ghosts that haunt us and the hows and whys they come to be.
“It’s everything I love; wit, a meditation on marriage and relationships and family all hinging on a frightening plot.”
Lily comes from a family of actors, with her dad Keith Allen having taken on many acclaimed roles during his career, and her brother Alfie Allen best known for playing Theon Greyjoy in Game Of Thrones.
The play follows Lily’s character Jenny, who believes her new home is haunted but her husband Sam (Hadley Fraser) remains sceptical.
They argue with their first dinner guests, old friend Lauren (Julia Chan) and new partner Ben (Jake Wood) and decide to stay awake until 2.22am to discover the truth.
2:22 – A Ghost Story opens on 3 August. Tickets are on sale from 9am on 10 June.