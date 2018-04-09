Linda Robson has added her voice to ongoing conversation about knife crime, calling for “more policing and zero tolerance”.
While the 60-year-old is best known to the public for her various TV roles, she has campaigned for tougher knife crime laws on numerous occasions.
Her latest comments come 10 years after her son held his friend, Ben Kinsella, in his arms as he died after being stabbed.
Linda’s son, Louis, and Ben - the brother of former ‘EastEnders’ star Brooke Kinsella - were out celebrating the end of their GCSEs when the unprovoked knife attack took place. They were both 16 at the time.
With London knife crime rates on the rise, the ‘Loose Women’ panellist told the Mirror: “Knives should be banned everywhere, not just at colleges.
“We need metal detectors on all public transport. We need more policing and zero tolerance.
“It should be jail if you’re caught with a knife. Chances are, if you’re taking it out with you, you’re going to hurt someone, if not kill them.
“And never mind woodwork classes, lessons on knife crime should be in all secondary schools.”
Recalling the night Ben died, she said: “That night was probably the biggest shock I’ve ever had.
“There was no rhyme nor reason for it. He was a student, a perfect son. I remember it like it was yesterday. I was home and I got a call from Mark [Dunford, Linda’s husband].
“He’d found Louis on the floor with Ben in his arms. It was unbelievable. I was ringing Brooke and the parents, but it was too late.”
The Ben Kinsella Trust was founded by Ben’s family in 2008 and they work to “educate young people; to provide advice, support and guidance with the aim of raising self esteem so that young people can resist peer pressure and make positive life choices”.
In 2011, actress Brooke - who is a trustee of the organisation - was awarded an MBE for her work to prevent knife crime.
Brooke is also working with ‘EastEnders’ on an upcoming knife crime storyline.