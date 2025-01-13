We Can't Stop Watching This Iconic Clip Of Linda From The Traitors In Her Opera Singing Days

Let’s just say it, we all know by now that Linda is the true queen of this year’s series of The Traitors.
Admittedly, her performance as a Faithful isn’t exactly convincing (truth be told, the fact she’s managed to remain unbanished every single day defies logic), but her theatrics and line deliveries have given us some of the season’s most iconic and quotable moments.
Before joining the latest cast of The Traitors, Linda had a whole other career as an opera singer (which might well explain why she has a flair for the dramatic when things are going on in the castle) and we’re happy to report that one fan has managed to dig up one of her old performances from back in the early 1980s.
The clip has already received more than half a million views on TikTok, of which we reckon we’re probably responsible for about a hundred thousand…
All we can say is… enjoy.
The most recent instalment of the Bafta-winning reality show ended on a massive cliffhanger, after Linda and fellow Traitor Minah picked four members of the Faithful group to go head-to-head in a “death game”.
While Anna and Alexander managed to come out on top, the episode ended with one hand left to go, with either Fozia or Leon set to be “murdered” when The Traitors returns later this week.
However, one viewer pointed out that Linda may have once again put herself in the firing line for banishment, thanks to her distinctive penmanship.
The Traitors continues on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday night at 9pm on BBC One.