Lindsay Lohan Is Back!The “Mean Girls” and “Freaky Friday” star is returning to screens with her first major acting role since 2013.By HuffPost VideoMicrobioVideos For YouFighting For Women’s Rights In IranButtigieg Skewers Greene’s Bonkers Complaint Constance Wu Opens Up About Sexual Abuse Allegations Justice Jackson Talks 14th Amendment History During Voting Rights HearingTruss Faces Brutal Interview OpenerMinister Sends Tory Activists To SleepSCOTUS Says No To MyPillow CEOBella Hadid’s Spray-On Dress