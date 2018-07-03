EDITION
    • LIFESTYLE
    03/07/2018 11:17 BST

    Lindt Has Launched A Chocolate Spread To Rival Nutella - And It's Already Selling Out

    We bet toast + Lindt spread = chocolate heaven.

    World, your chocolate-filled prayers have been answered. Lindt, the maker of amazingly creamy chocolate, has launched a hazelnut chocolate spread which has serious potential for deliciousness.

    Unsurprisingly the product, which costs £5.99, is already out of stock online.

    According to the product description it has a “full and intense flavour”, which sounds great. “The preparation method has been fine-tuned by the Lindt MaÎtres Chocolatiers to give rise [to] a perfectly smooth mixture which retains the full chocolate aroma,” the website adds.

    While the product has been available overseas for a while now, it’s been clocked in the UK at a Lindt store in Liverpool and people are giddy with joy just thinking about it. 

    Praise be. 

