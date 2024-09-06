Emily Armstrong and Mike Shinoda of Linkin Park performing on Thursday evening via Associated Press

Linkin Park have revealed they’ll be moving forward with a new line-up, following the death of lead singer Chester Bennington seven years ago.

On Thursday evening, original band members Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson, Joe Hahn and Dave Farrell confirmed plans to release a new album as Linkin Park, as well as a world tour.

For their new ventures, they’ll be joined by new addition Emily Armstrong (previously best known for her work in the rock group Dead Sara), described by Billboard as “a co-vocalist” alongside Mike.

The band also have another new recruit in Colin Brittain on the drums, taking over from Rob Bourdon who the group said has “decided to step away” from Linkin Park for their new era.

“The more we worked with Emily and Colin, the more we enjoyed their world-class talents, their company, and the things we created,” Mike enthused.

“We feel really empowered with this new lineup and the vibrant and energised new music we’ve made together. We’re weaving together the sonic touchpoints we’ve been known for and still exploring new ones.”

Colin Brittain is another new addition to Linkin Park via Associated Press

Later this month, Linkin Park are due to perform six arena shows in cities around the world, beginning in LA before heading to the likes of New York Hamburg and London, ahead of new album From Zero.

Mike noted: “Before Linkin Park, our first band name was Xero. This album title refers to both this humble beginning and the journey we’re currently undertaking.

“Sonically and emotionally, it is about past, present, and future—embracing our signature sound, but new and full of life.

“It was made with a deep appreciation for our new and longtime bandmates, our friends, our family, and our fans. We are proud of what Linkin Park has become over the years, and excited about the journey ahead.”

The late Chester Bennington pictured on stage in 2014 via Associated Press

From Zero was preceded by the release of new single The Emptiness Machine, which marks the group’s first new music since singer Chester Bennington took his own life in 2017.