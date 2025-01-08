Lisa Kudrow Opens Up About Recently Discovering Hand-Written Note From Matthew Perry

Lisa Kudrow via Associated Press

Lisa Kudrow has revealed she recently discovered a hand-written note left for her by her late Friends co-star Matthew Perry years earlier.

The two stars appeared alongside one another in all 10 seasons of the award-winning US sitcom, which came to an end more than 20 years ago.

When Friends wrapped in 2004, Matthew presented Lisa with a memento from set, gifting her the famous cookie jar from Monica and Chandler’s apartment, which was emblazoned with a clock face and the slogan “cookie time”.

During a virtual interview with Jimmy Kimmel in 2020, Lisa was seen speaking in front of the prop, recalling: “Do you see that ‘cookie time’? That was in Monica and Rachel’s apartment. That was the wrap gift [Matthew Perry] gave me.”

Lisa then revealed the container was a private joke between them, as she’d once mistaken the container for a real clock, which Matthew had always found funny.

“We were laughing hysterically, and crying, because it was the end,” she recalled of the moment he gifted her the set.

However, during an interview with Drew Barrymore earlier this week, Lisa admitted there was more to Matthew’s gift than she first realised.

“I recently found a note that he had [left] in it for me,” the Emmy winner shared. “I hadn’t opened it or looked inside of it. But yeah, he did. He had a note in there and I forgot about it.”

Although she chose not to disclose the exact contents of the note, she added: “Timing is everything.”

Matthew died at his home in Los Angeles in October 2023 at the age of 54.