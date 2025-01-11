LOADING ERROR LOADING

It’s been almost 30 years since the iconic duo Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino graced the screen in “Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion” — and now Kudrow is giving fans a having a “Romy and Michele day.”

While making an appearance on “The Drew Barrymore Show” on Tuesday, Kudrow discussed the origins of the film and the potential for a sequel.

During the segment, Barrymore gushed that the movie was one of her “favorite” films — “so much more than a film” — and that she quotes it “every day of my life.”

Barrymore then asked Kudrow if it was true that “Romy and Michele” hadn’t originally been conceived as a movie. Kudrow explained that the two started out as minor characters in a play in Los Angeles written by Robin Schiff, who would go on to write the film.

The “Friends” alum went on to say that she and Sorvino were on stage for a total of “seven minutes,” and that it was her “first audition ever.” There was also a “Romy and Michele” TV pilot, but it wasn’t good, Kudrow admitted.

Barrymore was eager to discuss rumors surrounding a possible sequel and shared a moment she recently had with Sorvino.

“The whole time, I kept asking her, ’So what’s happening with ”Romy and Michele” and the second film and the sequel?’” Barrymore recalled. “We’ve talked about it here on the news, every little tidbit or morsel we get. We scream from the rooftops. There’s nothing I could ever imagine that I would want more. How’s it going?”

Kudrow responded that she and Sorvino were “close as we’ve ever been.” “There’s a script” for a sequel “that’s really good,” she said, written by Schiff.

In a 2024 exclusive with People Magazine, Sorvino revealed that a director has been chosen for a “Romy and Michele” sequel, and both herself and Kudrow are set to serve as executive producers.