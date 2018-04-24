Liverpool-Roma: Man Arrested After ‘Serious Assault’ At Anfield

Police have arrested a man following “a serious assault” after reports a Liverpool fan was attacked ahead of the Champions League semi-final first leg against Roma at Anfield.

Merseyside Police posted a message on Tuesday evening, confirming an incident had taken place near to the Albert pub, which is close to the stadium, and appealing for video footage.

Such video footage appeared to exist, with clips posted to Twitter showing clashes between supporters, ambulances in attendance and suggestions that a group of Roma fans had used belts as weapons.

The force later confirmed a man had been arrested.

A statement read: “We can confirm a man has been arrested following an assault near to the Albert public house earlier this evening.

“He has been taken to a police station where he will be interviewed by detectives. The 53-year-old victim is currently being treated for his injuries.”