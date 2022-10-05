Liz Truss' Conference Speech Disrupted By Greenpeace Anti-Fracking Protesters

Protesters BBC

Liz Truss’ keynote speech to the Conservative Party conference was disrupted by environmental protesters on Wednesday.

As the prime minister addressed her party in Birmingham, two women held up a Greenpeace branded flag with the slogan: “Who voted for this?”.

One of the protesters shouted “who voted for fracking?” as a member of the audience tried to grab the sign from her.

BREAKING: Two Greenpeace protesters interrupt Liz Truss's speech at the Conservative Party conference.



Live updates: https://t.co/WUnquWvHqf



📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/iU8nRcGFrm — Sky News (@SkyNews) October 5, 2022

Pausing her speech, Truss told the security in the room: “Let’s get them removed.”

The pair were bundled out of the hall amid boos and shouts of get out from the Tory activists.

One person shouted: “Look what the cat dragged in.” Others shouted “Go on Liz”.

Truss has lifted the ban on fracking in England, despite having been warned it is not yet known how likely it is to cause earthquakes.

Hydraulic fracturing, known as fracking, is a process in which water and chemicals are injected into rocks at high pressure to extract gas.

