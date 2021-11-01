Liz Truss Says Giving Up Flying Isn't The Answer To Reducing CO2 Emissions

POOL New via Reuters Foreign secretary Liz Truss said not flying was not the way to reduce CO2 emissions

Liz Truss made the surprising claim that the number of plane journeys we take is not the answer to reducing CO2 emissions on Monday – despite flying being one of the worst activities for the climate.

The foreign secretary, speaking from Glasgow where the UK is hosting the UN’s climate summit COP26, appeared to defend the flying industry on Sky News.

Pressed on the announcement from last week that air passenger duty would be cut for domestic flights, Truss said: “This is all about connectivity across the United Kingdom and making it easier for people to travel.

“But the way to reduce climate emissions from flying isn’t to stop flying – it’s to create the new generation of next technology, which we’re doing.

“Whether that’s using hydrogen, whether it’s using electric power to power trains, that is the way of the future.”

She also said that becoming greener as a nation meant making environmentally-friendly decisions “more affordable” for everyone.

Truss explained: “We’re looking to do a Jet Zero plane, so that we can achieve our goals for the climate but carry on travelling at the same time.”

Yet not everyone was convinced by the decision to cut air passenger duty announced last week.

Discussing the new policy on Sunday, environmentalist Greta Thunberg told the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show: “I mean, of course we can’t talk about this in one single policy, but when you see a pattern of these policies which all the time are avoiding taking real action, then I think you can draw conclusions from that pattern, that, ‘climate change is not really our main priority right now’.”