Liz Truss Earned £15,770 An Hour From Second Jobs

Liz Truss has the highest hourly rate of pay for a current MP, thanks to well paid work outside of parliament she has taken since quitting as prime minister.

New analysis by Sky News published on Friday showed Truss made an average of £15,770 per hour in this parliament from second jobs.

Despite leaving No.10 in October after her short stint as PM, Truss has sought to remain active in frontline politics.

The research shows she was paid at a rate of £20,000 per hour for a speech in Taiwan in May, in which she warned of the threat from China.

As Sky News pointed out, this is about 1,500 times the average UK hourly wage.

Truss, Britain’s shortest-serving prime minister, recently also hit out at the Daily Star’s infamous stunt that saw her outlasted in Downing Street by a lettuce.

In her first public comments on the gag, Truss said it was “unfunny and puerile”.

Former prime ministers are often able to cash in on their time in power on the global speaking circuit.

Boris Johnson and Theresa May have both made money in a similar way since leaving office.