Liz Truss Has Officially Become Prime Minister

Queen Elizabeth II welcomes Liz Truss during an audience at Balmoral, where she invited the newly-elected Tory leader to become prime minister and form a new government. Jane Barlow via PA Wire/PA Images

Liz Truss has officially become the new prime minister following an audience with the Queen at Balmoral.

The new Tory leader was invited to take on the role and form a government during the brief meeting at the monarch’s Scottish home.

It came shortly after outgoing PM Boris Johnson tendered his resignation to Her Majesty.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: “The Queen received in audience The Right Honourable Elizabeth Truss MP today and requested her to form a new administration.

“Ms Truss accepted Her Majesty’s offer and kissed hands upon her appointment as prime minister and first lord of the Treasury.”

She is now returning to London, where she is expected to address the nation with a speech on the steps of Downing Street at 4.15pm.

The new PM is then expected to put the final touches to her first cabinet, with the main announcements expected tonight.

Johnson left Number 10 for the last time after delivering a speech outside the famous black door at 7.30am.

He said he “will be supporting Liz Truss and our new government every step of the way”.

But he also took a swipe at the Tory MPs who mounted a coup to remove him from office, saying: “The baton will be handed over in what has unexpectedly turned out to be a relay race.