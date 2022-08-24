Liz Truss Says She's 'Ready' To Press Nuclear Button And Alarm Bells Are Ringing

Liz Truss caused a stir with her response about using the UK's nuclear weapons Anthony Devlin via Getty Images

Liz Truss confirmed she is “ready” to press the UK’s nuclear button if need be – and Twitter is not reassured.

Truss is the frontrunner in the race to be the next Conservative Party leader. If successfully elected by the membership, she would also become the next prime minister, giving her powers over Britain’s nuclear bombs.

They are considered the most dangerous weapons in the world.

Truss was speaking at a hustings event in Birmingham, when host John Pienaar asked her if she would give the order “to unleash nuclear weapons” from Trident.

He added: “It would mean global annihilation. I won’t ask you if you would press the button, you’ll say yes, but faced with that task I would feel physically sick.

“How does that thought make you feel?”

Truss replied: “I think it’s an important duty of the prime minister and I’m ready to do it. I’m ready to do that.”

She has previously indicated that she would renew the nuclear deterrent, which aims to “deter the most extreme threats to our national security and way of life”, during her leadership campaign.

But her words last night were particularly chilling considering the ongoing war between nuclear power Russia and its European neighbour Ukraine, which is closely allied with the UK.

Truss is also the current foreign secretary and was already singled out by the Kremlin back in February for making “absolutely unacceptable statements” about clashes between Nato and Russia.

Moscow then used Truss’ words to put Russia’s nuclear deterrent on high alert.

Asked how she would feel if in a situation where as PM she had to deploy a nuclear weapon, Liz Truss said: "I think it's an important duty of the Prime Minister. I'm ready to do that."



Pressed on how it would make her feel, she adds: "I'm ready to do it." — Rachel Wearmouth (@REWearmouth) August 23, 2022

Rishi Sunak, Truss’ competitor, was reportedly not asked the same question during Tuesday’s hustings.

It’s fair to say that the leadership hopeful’s comments did not land among Twitter users, as people were torn between fearing for the UK’s future and being exasperated that Truss is not focusing on the cost of living crisis at hand.

At least if she ushers in global annihilation it will be captured on Instagram. https://t.co/6XOt0Bb7gZ — Brendan May (@bmay) August 23, 2022

how long does this tory leadership election have to go on? just want them to pick one already, stop this increasingly batshit pledge-off before they both commit us all to a program of ritual seppuku https://t.co/JE8Av1Sric — Stan Account (@tristandross) August 23, 2022

The planet is shifting rapidly towards increasing climate and finite resource based security concerns. Countries that thrive and prosper in this era will focus on adapting and creating sustainable ways of living, whilst encouraging others to do the same.



The Tories… https://t.co/3rFkJ7swSD — Ross Colquhoun (@rosscolquhoun) August 23, 2022

Ok. We’re done here with this one I think. A joke is a joke. And this isn’t funny. https://t.co/TEXJjZ7fWC — Amanda Abbington (@CHIMPSINSOCKS) August 23, 2022

Always look forward to the bit of the leadership race where people have to say “yes, I would nuke everyone in the world to death, without a doubt” https://t.co/vRMKCmU8fq — Zing Tsjeng (@misszing) August 23, 2022

Perfectly normal morning in a perfectly normal country governed by perfectly normal people… https://t.co/0zo4cK6YVX — James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) August 24, 2022

Holy moly. The Truss, who can't find her way out of a room or hold a phone the right way round says she is ready to press the nuclear button.



We should all be very worried. https://t.co/2UAiZimZWA — Nina 💙 (@99_redballoonz) August 23, 2022

To be honest, after a month of her as prime minister we’ll probably be begging her to go ahead and press it https://t.co/NZ3CeKtbWy — Owen Jones (@OwenJones84) August 23, 2022

This is such a weird obsession the British media have.



Constantly making sure politicians are happy and willing to kill millions of people.



Proper strange behaviour. https://t.co/PfIaMcKku3 — Ali Milani (@ARMilani_) August 23, 2022

First Tweet I have seen this morning …..

I am turning off the world it just needs to stop https://t.co/SKeuwjqrcy — Susie McCabe (@susie_mccabe) August 24, 2022

More red meat for the Tory hawks.

The woman is deeply terrifying. https://t.co/797XoAT7kE — Clare Hepworth OBE (@Hepworthclare) August 24, 2022

At last, Truss announces a plan to deal with spiralling energy costs. https://t.co/9qNlT8jxNl — Ash Sarkar (@AyoCaesar) August 24, 2022

so reassuring — Simon Schama (@simon_schama) August 23, 2022

Do other nuclear powers go through the ridiculous charade of asking this question every time they elect political leaders?? https://t.co/XP1BOeeMkh — Matt Zarb-Cousin (@mattzarb) August 23, 2022